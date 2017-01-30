WORLD
2 MIN READ
A village where Turkish & Greek Cypriots live side by side
Pyla is in the buffer zone, a demilitarised area between Greek Cyprus and the Turkish Republic in the north.
A village where Turkish & Greek Cypriots live side by side
'Peace' reflected in a shop window in Nicosia, Cyprus, near the buffer zone. (January 26, 2017) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 30, 2017

Pyla is a village that is in Cyprus but isn't taking sides. It's in the demilitarised zone between Greek Cyprus and the Turkish Republic in the north.

It's the only place on the island where Greek and Turkish Cypriots live side by side in large numbers.

Cyprus's two main ethnic groups have lived divided since a Greek-inspired coup prompted Turkey to send in forces as a guarantor.

In February 2014, Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots agreed to revive peace talks, which had stalled for two years. Both sides are still negotiating on a reunification.

Recommended

Recent talks in Geneva failed to produce a breakthrough over ethnically-split Cyprus. But the three stakeholders on the island - Turkey, Greece and Britain - agreed to keep working.

In Pyla, people are not waiting for the technocrats to solve their problems. Every day the leaders of the two communities meet. And they're committed to finding a solution.

TRT World 's Andrew Hopkins has this report from Pyla.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster