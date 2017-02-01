WORLD
2 MIN READ
US Boy Scouts to accept transgender members
The Boy Scouts of America has announced it will accept members based on their gender identity, opening the door for transgender boys to join.
US Boy Scouts to accept transgender members
In July 2015, the organisation lifted a blanket ban in on gay troop leaders following pressure from the public. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 1, 2017

For more than a century, the Boy Scouts of America has designated its members according to the sex described on their birth certificate.

But now that's changed, and it's ready to accept transgender boys.

"We've taken the opportunity to evaluate and update our approach," Chief Scout Executive Michael Surbaugh said. "I hope you'll join with me in embracing the opportunity to bring scouting to more families and children who can benefit from what our organisation has to offer."

The change in policy was likely prompted by a case in the state of New Jersey, where an 8-year-old child was asked to leave his Scout troop after the parents of other children discovered he was transgender.

Recommended

TRT World correspondent Nafisa Latic has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
