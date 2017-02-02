A 23-year-old Afghan woman was sleeping, when her husband woke her up, tied her and cut off both her ears.

Identified only as Zarina, the woman from Kashinda district in Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh described her husband as a suspicious man, who was preventing her from seeing her family.

Her husband is on the the run and Zarina, who was married at 13, is recovering in hospital.

Although their 10-year marriage was troubled, she never expected her husband to do such a thing.

"He is a very suspicious man and often accused me of talking to strange men when I went to visit my parents."

"I haven't committed any sin. I don't know why my husband did this," Zarina told the BBCfrom the hospital.

Her case is one of at least four similar incidents in Afghanistan in recent years.