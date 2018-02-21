Zimbabwe's former leader Robert Mugabe celebrated his first birthday since his resignation in near solitude on Wednesday, far from the lavish affair of years gone by.

The government that removed him with military assistance in November declared February 21, Mugabe's birthday, a national holiday.

But there were no signs of past celebrations, no giant cakes or thousands of supporters wearing clothing with Mugabe's image, no live state television broadcasts.

The 94-year-old, once a fiery and tireless speaker, has been quiet since he resigned in the face of impeachment efforts by the governing party. He has not made public appearances. He skipped the funeral on Tuesday of opposition leader and former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, sending written condolences instead.

Fading from memory

On Wednesday, former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo shared photos on Twitter of a severe-looking Mugabe in a suit sitting next to his wife, Grace, in what resembled an official portrait.