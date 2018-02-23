TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
New plans for Turkey's operation in Syria's Afrin are in pipeline
President Erdogan says Operation Olive Branch will continue under a new strategy after Afrin city centre is surrounded.
New plans for Turkey's operation in Syria's Afrin are in pipeline
President Erdogan during a speech at Turkey's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party’s meeting in Ankara stated that Operation Olive Branch would continue under a new strategy after Afrin city centre is surrounded. / AA
February 23, 2018

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday highlighted the achievements of the ongoing military operation in Syria’s northwestern Afrin region, stating that 415 square kilometres (160 square miles) of territory were now under Turkish control and over 1,870 terrorists had been neutralised.

Speaking at a meeting with the provincial heads of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said, “We have neutralised 1,873 terrorists and have an area of 415 square kilometres under our control.”

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralised" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

“The operation will continue under a new strategy after Afrin city centre is surrounded as soon as possible and the terrorists are cut off from outside contact,” Erdogan said.

Recommended

He added that Turkey expected the next part of the ongoing Afrin operation to proceed faster since strategic hills in the region were now largely cleared of terrorists.

On January 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Syria's Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region, as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression. They added that it is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defence rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry