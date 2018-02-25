BIZTECH
Nokia phones to expand to high-end while also striking nostalgia chord
Nokia phones are expanding to include their first premium Android smartphone model as well as a remake of an early 1990s classic.
The new Nokia 8110 is displayed during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2018. / Reuters
February 25, 2018

Seeking to capitalise on a remarkable comeback over the past year, Nokia phones are expanding to include their first premium Android smartphone model, as well as a remake of one of its biggest hits of the 1990s, the 8110 “slider” feature phone.

Set up by ex-Nokia executives who have licensed the famous brand to sell phones worldwide, HMD Global -- as the year-old company is known -- has focused on mid-priced Androids and even sub-$100-priced phones since entering the smartphone market.

Chief Executive Florian Seiche said HMD has sold around 30 million phones after introducing 11 new phone models over the past year. On Sunday, it unveiled two new models plus refreshed versions of three phones first launched last year.

“We feel great about the momentum we had in 2017 and that gives us the confidence to double down in 2018,” Seiche told reporters at a briefing in London ahead of the product launch.

The Nokia 8 is the company’s first flagship phone, priced at $921 while the new, 4G-ready version of Nokia 8110 is priced at $97.

SOURCE:Reuters
