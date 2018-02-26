Olympic officials have showered praise on South Korea's Winter Games organisers for staging a successful event against the odds, but they have also left it with a warning: don't leave any white elephants behind.

"We cannot emphasise enough that you confirm your plans urgently," IOC official Gunilla Lindberg told organisers.

"Otherwise you risk losing the momentum and it would taint the image of the games."

South Korea invested $13.1 billion in the PyeongChang Games, about 80 percent of which was used to build Olympic venues and other infrastructure in the sleepy province of Gangwon, organising-committee data shows.

Disassembling venues

The nation has plans to dismantle the main Olympic stadium to avoid it joining other decaying, empty Olympic venues dotted around the world, which serve as a warning and a deterrent to other cities considering hosting such games.

But there are question marks over four major, permanent venues whose financial viability remains in doubt: the Jeongsun Alpine Centre, where downhill and slalom races were held, the sliding centre and the speed skating and ice hockey arenas.

The Gangwon provincial government says the four venues are not commercially viable and wants the national government to take over or heavily subsidise them.

The four venues' annual operating costs are forecast to exceed revenues by $5.4 million, according to a document prepared by games organisers and seen by Reuters.

Gangwon authorities have asked the South Korean government to provide $4.2 billion (4.6 billion won) annually to cover for about 80 percent of the estimated losses, arguing the venues will be mainly used by national athletes.

The country's sports ministry has agreed for the state to manage three of the venues, but the crucial details have still to be hammered out despite months of talks, said an official at the Gangwon provincial office, who declined to be named.

The official said the finance ministry was arguing that its budget was tight and there was no precedent for the national government to step in and take over provincial sporting venues.

"We understand that point, but we had a national event not a local event and still we haven't been able to come to a conclusion for months," he added.