Italian voters voice frustration over Sunday's election
Sunday’s result could leave Italians without a clear winner, complicating the country’s already uncertain political future.
Two nuns walk past electoral posters of Italian League leader Matteo Salvini in downtown Rome, Italy, on February 28, 2018. / Reuters
March 2, 2018

Italians prepare to vote in Sunday's general elections and the Five Star Movement appears to be leading the race, according to recent opinion polls.

The eurosceptic, populist party is promising an end to corruption and a new relationship with the European Union.

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has teamed up with centre-right leaders and the alliance is expected to win about 36 percent of the vote.

The Democratic Party, led by Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, is expected to come third on Sunday.

The major rivals may fall short of an absolute majority to form the government, confusing the country’s already uncertain political future.

As TRT World's Sandra Gathmann reports from Rome, confusion and frustration rule on the streets of the Italian capital.

SOURCE:TRT World
