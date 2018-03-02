Italians prepare to vote in Sunday's general elections and the Five Star Movement appears to be leading the race, according to recent opinion polls.

The eurosceptic, populist party is promising an end to corruption and a new relationship with the European Union.

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has teamed up with centre-right leaders and the alliance is expected to win about 36 percent of the vote.

The Democratic Party, led by Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, is expected to come third on Sunday.