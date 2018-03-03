ROME/DHAKA — On October 29 last year, Kartik Chondro had finished his night shift as a dishwasher at a restaurant in Rome. He was bantering with his coworkers with his head down, unaware of a group of men who were rushing towards them. “Dirty nigger, what are you doing here?” they yelled.

With his poor Italian, Kartik didn’t understand he was being racially abused. He was quickly surrounded. Kicks and punches rained on him, throwing him off balance. The 27-year-old Bangladeshi man lay on the ground unconscious, almost dead, with his blood splattered on the floor.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the world his mother was waiting for his phone call. When she didn’t hear from him, she tried his number, but his phone was switched off. She then called one of his friends, who told her Kartik was taken to hospital after he complained of breathing problems. “I didn’t believe him,” Usha Rani, his mother, told TRT World.

She begged to hear her son’s voice, but Kartik, wrapped in bandages and unable to speak, pleaded his friend to restrain from telling the truth.

A week later, Kartik finally spoke to his family. “I have eight people depending on me,” he said. “For this reason, I asked my friend to lie.” The family was led to believe Kartik was run over by a car.

Kartik is one of 140,000 Bangladeshis living in Italy. He is part of Rome's 36,000 strong Bangladeshi community, which began to settle in the capital city in the 80s and 90s, thanks to the country's former policies that had eased immigration rules. But the recent wave of migrants aren't welcomed with the same spirit. The country, grappling with financial instability and widespread unemployment, now perceives the influx of the new arrivals as an economic burden.

The wars in the Middle East and deadly conflicts in Africa has pushed tens of thousands of people out of their homes. Italy has become the epicentre of this migration in Europe. In 2016, 181,000 refugees reached Italy, according to the Italian government, while in 2017, after signing a deal with Libya, the figure fell to 119,000.

Like other electoral campaigns in Western Europe, immigration has become one of the hottest topics in Italy’s forthcoming elections. Last month Luca Traini, an Italian with extreme right-wing views, shot and wounded six African immigrants in Macerata city. The crime was linked to prevailing anti-immigrant sentiment fuelled by several political outfits. The three parties running for the centre-right coalition: Lega – which Traini had unsuccessfully run for at the local elections last year – Forza Italia and Fratelli d’Italia, distanced themselves from the attack; but instead of considering it as a shocking display of hate crime, they blamed it on the centre-left government, saying they “filled the country with illegal immigrants.”

On top of this, a recent poll shows that 59 percent of Italians feel “threatened” by the presence of immigrants, and 11 percent condone, to some extent, Traini’s actions. While another 12 percent believe that he is a criminal, but in the same breath they say the African immigrants are to be blamed as well, since they are "invading" Italian cities.

Only Forza Nuova [New Force] has openly celebrated Macerata’s attack. This political party invokes the nostalgia of Benito Mussolini’s fascist regime and combines it Catholic fundamentalism.

Although Forza Nuova has never been a major force at the ballot box, some of its candidates this year are running for Italia agli Italiani extremist coalition, opening a possibility of having some of them as members of the Italian parliament.

Kartik's assault wasn't the first one against the Bangladeshi community in Rome but its sheer brutality has unsettled many Italians.

A judicial investigation revealed that the men behind Kartik's assault were supporters of Forza Nuova. It further stated that at least 59 Bangladeshi people have been attacked by Forza Nuova since 2011.

“A Bangla-tour is when you end your night with a bang, because you finally punish a Bengalino [short Bangladeshi person].” This is the description a young Forza Nuova (FN) activist gave to an Italian newspaper La Repubblica last November.

“Why did we choose Bangladeshi people? Because they are quiet and receive our blows without reacting,” he added, describing the cruel details of some of the most violent acts perpetrated by the FN in recent past.

In Kartik's case, the judicial investigation showed that the mob had acted out of intense indoctrination, infused by the FN leaders. Some of them were referred to psychologists to overcome their rage and hatred.

What’s the purpose of these attacks? “We do it for fun and for discouraging foreigners from either staying or coming to Italy,” one FN activist told his psychologist.