TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey calls on Germany to extradite PYD ex-leader
Salih Muslum, the former co-leader of the Syrian branch of the PKK, was spotted in Berlin over the weekend, days after being briefly detained and then released in the Czech Republic.
Turkey calls on Germany to extradite PYD ex-leader
In this September 1, 2016 file photo, then co-chair of the PYD Salih Muslum addresses journalists at the European Parliament in Brussels. / AP
March 5, 2018

Turkey has demanded that Germany arrest and extradite Salih Muslum, the former co-leader of PKK-linked PYD group in northern Syria, Turkish diplomatic sources told the Anadolu Agency on Monday.

Muslum faces a Turkish high court verdict for his alleged role in a deadly terror attack that killed 37 people at Guven Park in Ankara's popular Kizilay shopping area in March 2016. 

The PYD serves as the political wing of the YPG armed group in northern Syria. Both are Syrian branches of the PKK, which has waged an armed campaign against the Turkish state since 1984. 

It is estimated that the PKK – recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – is responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 security forces and civilians in Turkey since the group officially adopted violence. 

Recommended

Turkey has charged Muslum for damaging national unity and integrity, deliberate murder, damaging public property and transferring dangerous materials.

The Ankara court had also issued an arrest warrant for Muslum, and asked the Interpol to issue a red notice against him.

Turkey sent the documents regarding the court decision to Germany on Friday, and demanded his arrest and extradition to Turkey, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of restrictions on talking to the media.

Muslum, who was seen in Berlin over the weekend, was briefly detained in Czech Republic's capital Prague on February 25 after Turkey called on the Czech authorities to arrest him. He was later set free. 

The Turkish Interior Ministry has offered a bounty of nearly $1 million on Muslum.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction