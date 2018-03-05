Turkey has demanded that Germany arrest and extradite Salih Muslum, the former co-leader of PKK-linked PYD group in northern Syria, Turkish diplomatic sources told the Anadolu Agency on Monday.

Muslum faces a Turkish high court verdict for his alleged role in a deadly terror attack that killed 37 people at Guven Park in Ankara's popular Kizilay shopping area in March 2016.

The PYD serves as the political wing of the YPG armed group in northern Syria. Both are Syrian branches of the PKK, which has waged an armed campaign against the Turkish state since 1984.

It is estimated that the PKK – recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – is responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 security forces and civilians in Turkey since the group officially adopted violence.