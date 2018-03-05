A political storm in Slovakia deepened on Monday, with Prime Minister Robert Fico accusing the country's president of destabilising the country in the wake of the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee.

Amid growing protests against his government, Fico said in a televised statement "there's no doubt" that President Andrej Kiska had overstepped the mark when calling for changes to the government and for early elections to resolve the "serious political crisis" in the country following the shooting of 27-year-old Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova. Their bodies were found on February 25.

Kiska said on Sunday that the crisis gripping Slovakia was caused by declining public trust in the state.

In his last unfinished story, Kuciak reported on the influence of the Italian mafia in Slovakia and its possible ties to people close to Fico.

Fico also suggested that Hungarian-American billionaire and philanthropist George Soros might be somehow involved in the destabilisation that he accuses the president of pursuing.

He said Kiska and Soros met privately in New York City on September 20 last year and publicly asked Kiska to explain why he met Soros, what they discussed and why he didn't take any representatives of the Slovak Foreign Ministry to the meeting.

Kiska beat Fico to the presidency in a 2014 election.

Kiska responded through his office by saying that Fico was using conspiracy theories to distract attention away from the crisis.