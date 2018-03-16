South African chief prosecutor Shaun Abrahams announced on Friday that he was reinstating corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma, who was forced to resign by the ruling African National Congress (ANC) last month.

Zuma faces 783 counts of corruption relating to a $2.5 billion (30 billion rand) government arms deal in the late 1990s. They were filed but then dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) shortly before Zuma ran for president in 2009.

Abrahams made the announcement at a press conference in Pretoria.

He said that he had informed Zuma of the decision in writing.

Referring to Zuma's representations against having the charges reinstated, Abrahams said:

"Mr Zuma's representations, broadly speaking, largely relate to allegations of a prosecution characterised by prosecutorial manipulation impropriety, fair trial abuses, prosecutorial misconduct, deliberate leaking of information to the media, and irrational decisions made by directors of public prosecutions along with inexplicable delays for approximately 15 years in bringing this matter to trial."

Abrahams said Zuma blamed the NPA for the allegations that he levelled against them.

"Mr Zuma in addition disputes all the allegations against him and records that he lacked the requisite attention to commit any of the crimes listed in the indictment."

Abrahams said he believed that a trial court would be the best place to test Zuma's allegations against the NPA and that he believed there were reasonable prospects for a successful prosecution.

Shadow over politics

The deal to buy European military kit has cast a shadow over politics in Africa's most industrialised economy for years.

Zuma – then deputy president – was linked to the deal through Schabir Shaikh, his former financial adviser who was jailed for corruption.

Shaikh's conviction almost torpedoed Zuma's bid for president but the charges against him were dropped on a technicality in 2009.

He became president shortly afterwards, but his opponents fought a lengthy legal battle to have them reinstated.

Zuma countered with his own legal challenges and representations to Abrahams.

South Africa's High Court reinstated the charges in 2016, and the Supreme Court upheld that decision last year, rejecting an appeal by Zuma and describing the NPA's initial decision to set aside the charges as "irrational."