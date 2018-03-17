WORLD
2 MIN READ
16 migrants drown off the Greek coast
It’s the highest death toll of migrants in months, highlighting once again the exploitation of desperate people at the hands of human smugglers.
The nationality of the migrants was not immediately known but the tragedy highlights the exploitation of desperate people by human smugglers. / Reuters
March 17, 2018

Sixteen people, including at least five children, drowned on Saturday when the small boat they were on capsized in the Aegean Sea, Greek coast guard officials said.

The incident occurred off Greece's Agathonisi island. The nationality of the victims was not immediately known.

Saturday's incident was thought to be the highest death toll of migrants trying to reach outlying Greek islands for months.

Greek authorities said they believed there were 22 people on the boat. Greek coast guard vessels assisted by helicopters were searching for survivors.

"We can't tolerate (losing) children in the Aegean Sea … the solution is to protect people, to implement safe procedures and safe routes for migrants and refugees, to hit the human trafficking circuits," Greek migration minister Dimitris Vitsas said in a press release.

Hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants arrived in Greece and further west in 2015 from Turkey, making the short but precarious crossing. 

Hundreds died in the attempt.

Following a 2016 agreement between the European Union and Turkey, the numbers have diminished.

Under that deal, anyone who arrives on Greek islands must be returned to Turkey unless they qualify for asylum. 

But procedures can take several months, leading to overcrowded conditions on the islands.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
