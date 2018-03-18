Two years ago, Turkey and the European Union signed a deal whereby Ankara agreed to reduce the flow of refugees setting off across the sea to Europe.

As a result the number of people crossing the Aegen Sea to Greece decreased dramatically.

As part of the deal, Europe pledged more than $6 billion in aid to Turkey to help with its refugee crisis, and said that they would work towards granting visa-free travel to Turkish nationals across the Schengen Zone.

Although Turkey says it has kept its side of the bargain, Europe is yet to come to an agreement on visa-free travel for Turkish citizens and the future of the agreement now hangs on the EU doing its part.