"The multitude is stronger than the king" is a saying in Tunisia and the country has proved that during its revolution seven years ago. Now more than 57,000 candidates are running for municipal office.

One of them is a Jewish sewing machine repairer named Simon Slama. He has been nominated as a candidate for the Ennahda party in the city of Monastir.

It might seem unusual for a country with a tiny Jewish minority but not to Slama.