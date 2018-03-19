Bolivian President Evo Morales arrived in The Hague on Monday for the opening of hearings at the World Court, where his land-locked Latin American country is seeking to force Chile to grant it access to the Pacific Ocean.

Bolivia has asked the court, formally known as the International Court of Justice, to order Chile to enter negotiations on the issue, over which it filed the suit in 2013.

Bolivia, which lost former coastal territory during a war in the 19th century, argues that Chile has not kept later diplomatic promises and obligations under international law to negotiate over "sovereign access" — presumably a land corridor and port under its control.

But in opening arguments, Bolivian lawyers said the country was not asking "the court to rule on how sovereign access should be arranged... but simply (to ensure) that Chile return to the negotiating table in good faith"

"For 150 years Bolivia has suffered the historical injustice of being landlocked," said lawyer Eduardo Rodriguez Veltze, adding that Chile had made many promises "to reconnect Bolivia to the sea".

Chile was due to respond on Tuesday to those arguments.