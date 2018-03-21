Boko Haram militants have released 101 of the 110 schoolgirls abducted from the northeast Nigerian town of Dapchi last month, the government announced on Wednesday, indicating that the release is not over.

The number "would be updated after the remaining ones have been documented," said an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on Twitter.

"No ransom was paid to them to effect this release. The only condition they gave us is not to release [the girls] to the military but release them in the town of Dapchi without the military presence," Information Minister Lai Mohammed told Reuters in Abuja.

Boko Haram insurgents freed the students in the northeastern town of Dapchi, from where 110 girls were taken on February 19 in the biggest mass abduction since Chibok in 2014, witnesses told Reuters.

Some of the released students said five of their friends had died in captivity and another was still being held.

A military officer at a checkpoint near Dapchi said, "Boko Haram have brought the girls."

The kidnapping on February 19 of the girls aged 11-19, was the biggest mass abduction since Boko Haram took more than 270 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok in 2014 – a case that triggered international outrage.

TRT World speaks to Hamza Suleiman in Maiduguri, Nigeria.