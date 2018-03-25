March 25, 2018
Suicidal trend is on the rise among teenagers in India, which has the world's largest population of young people.
According to the Indian government figures, 9,474 students committed suicide in 2016, that's about one suicide every hour.
In the last three years, more than 26,000 Indian students have committed suicide and failure at examinations has been blamed as the biggest reason.
As TRT World’s Neha Poonia reports, the issue seems to more complexed that it appears.
SOURCE:TRT World