HASSA/HATAY, Turkey — In a smoke-filled living room close to Turkey’s Syrian border, two prominent Syrian-Kurdish opposition figures are exchanging ideas and voicing their disappointment about the Syrian revolution and the current state of politics in the country's north.

Both Osman Huseyin and Mustafa Ali Mousto have long opposed the Assad regime. They are among the staunch critics of the regime and support the Kurdish political organisations that became targets of the Syrian regime and the YPG, the Syrian wing of PKK, which is considered a terrorist organisation by the US, the EU and Turkey.

Both men have paid heavily for their opposition. Huseyin survived an assassination attempt allegedly plotted by the YPG. And Mousto is now living in exile in Gaziantep, a province in Turkey's southeast, which hosts nearly 400,000 Syrian refugees.

In mid February, Mousta came to Huseyin's house in Hassa, a two-hour drive from Gaziantep. He wanted to discuss Turkey's ongoing military operation in Syria's Afrin district.

Huseyin is happy that he can live in a house in Hassa without paying any rent, thanks to his Turkish relatives. “Our roots are here. My mother is from Afrin and my father is from Hassa,” Huseyin told TRT World. “My grandfather is from here and grandmother is from there.” A mist descended from the Amanos mountains, draping the district's shoddily built houses.

“The border has divided families. Everybody has relatives on the other side of the border,” said Nadya Ali Mousto, Mustafa’s wife. Nadya’s mother is also from Suruc, a Turkish border district in Sanliurfa, a southeastern province. Her father is from Syria’s Kobani, which is located across Suruc.

In January 2015, Mousto says his house in Kobani was targeted by the US-led coalition in its bombing campaign against Daesh. Mousto says the YPG gave coordinates to the US forces that did not belong to Daesh-held areas but to his house in Kobani.

Did the YPG use the US air campaign to target him? Mousto nods his head in agreement.

Daesh and the YPG engaged in a five-month long battle in Kobani, a northern Syrian border district, from September 2014 to January 2015. Kobani became an experiment for the US-led coalition to measure the YPG’s military capability. The US decided to provide air support to the YPG.

In return, the YPG held its ground in Kobani, driving Daesh out of its borders. But beyond fighting Daesh, the YPG exploited the US-led air power and its advanced military equipment against those Kurds who opposed their policies.

The YPG did not stop there. They even fomented demographic shifts by driving Arabs out of several Syrian territories and populating them with people who hold their militant view.

Mousto was one of the YPG’s public enemies. A former head of Kobani's bar association, he stood against the YPG’s "iron fisted rule" in Kobani and other “cantons,” or autonomous regions, which the armed group has claimed to establish from Afrin to Jazira in northern Syria.

During the battle of Kobani, the YPG supplied coordinates to the US air force to destroy the key Daesh targets. But some of the targets weren't Daesh-held domains but homes and businesses of Kurds like Mousto.

“My house was targeted by one of the coalition sorties and was demolished completely,” Mousto told TRTWorld.

Prior to the air strikes, the YPG sent veiled threats to Mousto. Mousto's friends and relatives would often tell him that there are rumours in the city that his life was in danger. In 2014, some people affiliated with the YPG showed up at his brother-in-law’s office in Kobani.

“We will kill your brother-in-law because he does not shut his mouth up. He speaks up against us,” the men, according to Mousto's wife Nadya told Can Diray, her brother, who has a pharmacy shop and is widely known in Kobani as “doctor.”

Diray was concerned about the safety of his sister’s family. He advised them “to be careful,” remembers Nadya, Diray’s sister. “People talk about you. Do not open your door to strangers,” Diray said to Nadya.

The constant threats and intimidation forced Diray to tell his family to leave Kobani and move to Turkey. Nadya’s mother was born in Suruc, a Turkish border district across Kobani, so they also hold Turkish citizenship.

After a brief stay in Mersin, a southern Turkish province along the Mediterranean Sea, they settled in Gaziantep. During the Kobani battle, the family lost almost everything they had, including their house.

Nadya’s family was rich and his brother, Diray, owned several houses in Kobani. “During the battle, his eight houses were destroyed under a constant air bombardment by the US-led coalition. He [Diray] lost his office building. He owned a gas station which was also hit during the air strikes,” Nadya told TRT World.

Cantons “made out of cardboard”

Osman Huseyin was another victim of YPG rule in northern Syria. He is from Afrin, one of the YPG “cantons,” where Turkey and its ally forces, Free Syrian Army, have been conducting a cross-border operation, Operation Olive Branch, to end YPG domination. There are two other YPG “cantons”: Kobani and Jazira, east of the Euphrates River, that are in close proximity to Turkey’s border.

Whenever Huseyin hears the word “canton”, he makes a slight syllabic correction saying “karton” (cardboard in Turkish), implying that YPG rule in northern Syria is shaky and could collapse at any given point.

On March 18, Turkish-backed Syrian forces entered the city centre of Afrin without facing a strong resistance from the YPG. The YPG forces have reportedly fled the city to the regime-controlled parts of Syria.

Before Turkey’s Afrin operation, the YPG created unpleasant circumstances for Huseyin and his family until they fled Afrin. Huseyin headed the Kurdish Future Movement (SPKS) in Afrin, a political movement established by Mashaal Tammo, a prominent Kurdish opinion leader and politician, in 2005.

The movement was against both the Assad regime and the PKK's influence in northern Syria. Huseyin was influenced by it. But the party’s leader, Tammo, was killed in October 2011 allegedly by Assad's hitmen at the beginning of the Syrian civil war. The PKK was accused of helping the team to conduct the assassination.

“As Syrian-Kurds, we have shown our opposition to the Assad regime [at the beginning of the civil war]. The regime understood that it can not handle the Kurds by itself, so they brought the PKK from the Qandil mountains [located in northern Iraq] and supported them [to prevent the Kurdish population from joining the Syrian revolution]. Eventually, the PKK firmly settled in northern Syria,” Huseyin said.