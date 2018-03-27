Not having the name of their country recognised by Greece has already cost Macedonians a lot and it has come to a point where many say they are now willing to move on. Greece insists its neighbour cannot call itself Macedonia, as it already has a northern province of the same name.

The latest polls suggest most Greeks are against any option that includes the name Macedonia, as millions of them also call themselves Macedonian. They have already taken to the streets of Athens several times in the last few months.