Ruling party candidate easily wins Costa Rica presidency
Costa Rica's Supreme Electoral Council announces that with 95 percent of ballots counted on Sunday night, Carlos Alvarado of the ruling Citizen Action Party secures 60.8 percent of the votes in the runoff election.
Carlos Alvarado Quesada, presidential candidate of the ruling Citizens' Action Party (PAC), takes a photo with a supporter after casting his ballot during the presidential election in San Jose, Costa Rica April 1, 2018. / Reuters
April 2, 2018

Costa Rica's governing party won a big presidential election victory on Sunday as many voters rejected an evangelical pastor who had jumped into political prominence by campaigning against same-sex marriage.

The head of the Supreme Electoral Council, Luis Antonio Sobrado, said that with 95 percent of ballots counted on Sunday night, Carlos Alvarado of the ruling Citizen Action Party had 60.8 percent of the votes in the runoff election. 

His opponent, Fabricio Alvarado of the National Restoration party, had 39.2 percent. The two men are not related.

Fabricio Alvarado rose from being a political unknown to the leading candidate in the election's first round in February after he came out strongly against a call by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights for Costa Rica to allow same-sex marriage.

Carlos Alvarado, a novelist and former labour minister who finished second in February to get the final spot in the runoff, spoke in favour of letting gays wed.

Recent opinion polls had said the candidates were running head-to-head going into the runoff, but in the end Carlos Alvarado had an easy win.

In a speech to supporters, Fabricio Alvarado conceded defeat but said he had managed to raise the banner of "principles and values."

"We are not sad, because we made history, because our message touched the country's deepest nerves," he said.

The two share similarities beyond their family name. Both have backgrounds in journalism and both have recorded music - Fabricio Alvarado as a gospel singer and Carlos Alvardo as a college-age rock 'n' roller.

Both candidates also had economic advisers who take a conservative approach to economics, favouring the free market and calling for a reduction in the size of government.

Voter Maria Rodriguez said she supported Carlos Alvarado because she rejected his rival's homophobic discourse and does not believe the evangelical candidate was qualified to be president.

Rodrigo Lopez said Fabricio Alvarado was his choice because Costa Rica should maintain its traditional values and he is tired of the ruling party's corruption.

