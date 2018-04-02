Lights, camera, action. It’s time for science to take centre stage.

This is the moment that researchers on the expedition have been waiting for. There’s a flurry of final preparations going on. They’ve all brought out their tools: everything from oceanographers with their ROVs (sophisticated underwater drones) to glaciologists and climatologists testing their ice radars and core drills.

Our destination is Horseshoe Island – a 30-minute Zodiac ride from our anchored ship. Landing them on the shore is difficult though. Much of the island is covered by thick ice sheets that spread out over the ocean. The beaches are littered with large boulders.

We manage to find a suitable place though – a stone pebble beach with a small colony of Adelie penguins. Some flap their wings as we arrive. It may be an evolutionary instinct – but we choose to see it as a warm Antarctic hello.

But we’ve been briefed numerous times that we have to keep our distance from these adorable creatures. So we leave it to these inquisitive little fellows to make the moves.