Millions of French travellers suffered a second day of major disruption on Wednesday as rail workers pressed on with rolling strikes that pose one of the toughest challenges yet to President Emmanuel Macron.

Only one in seven high-speed trains and one in five regional trains were running in stoppages set to continue two days out of every five until June 28, unless Macron backs down on his bid to overhaul heavily-indebted state rail operator SNCF.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has warned of "difficult days ahead" in a battle of wills between Macron and the unions that has earned comparisons with late British prime minister Margaret Thatcher's standoff with coal miners in the 1980s.

At Lille station in northeastern France, 56-year-old passenger Marc Cornille was worried the disruption could cost him his temporary job contract.

"I understand their demands, just not the way they're going about it," he said of the rail workers.

The first day of the strike, dubbed "Black Tuesday" by the media, saw similar cancellations, forcing many of France's 4.5 million daily rail passengers to set off hours early, work from home or find other solutions such as carpools.

The lack of trains prompted a second day of gridlock in the Paris region on Wednesday as commuters took to the roads instead, with traffic website Sytadin reporting 350 kilometres of tailbacks – double the usual amount.