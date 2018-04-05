The Syrian city of Tel Rifaat will be cleared from the PKK/YPG terror organisation just like Afrin, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday.

Speaking to a local news channel Haberturk, Bozdag said, "Just as PKK/YPG terror organisation was cleared from Afrin, now Tel Rifaat will be cleared."

Turkey on January 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to clear terror groups from Afrin, northwestern Syria, near Turkey's border, amid growing threats from the region.

On March 18, the 58th day of the operation, Turkish troops and the Free Syrian Army announced that the city had been liberated.

Commenting on the arrests of July 2016 coup plotters, the deputy premier said, “To date, Turkish intelligence agency MIT brought 80 FETO suspects to Turkey from 18 countries.”

PKK/YPG presence in Tel Rifaat

Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin announced on Thursday: Russia had informed Turkey that PKK/YPG terrorists, for the most part, had left Syria's Tel Rifaat.

Kalin said Turkey was attempting to verify the information through its sources in the region.

Kalin also reiterated that Operation Olive Branch will continue until the entirety of Syria's Afrin region is cleared from terror elements.