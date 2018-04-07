Regime air strikes killed at least 50 civilians in the last opposition-held town in Syria's eastern Ghouta since Friday and the regime forces launched a ground offensive on its outskirts after talks sputtered over a rebel withdrawal.

Backed by Russia, Syrian regime troops have captured nearly all of the one-time opposition stronghold of Ghouta with a combination of ferocious bombing raids and negotiated withdrawals.

The Britain-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the bombardment of Douma killed eight people and wounded 48, including 15 children on Saturday.

On Friday, opposition activists said more than 40 people were killed in Douma.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi has the latest from Afrin in northern Syria.

Ghouta's largest town of Douma is still held by the Jaish al Islam rebel faction and home to tens of thousands of people.

Moscow announced a deal with the group last Sunday, ushering in three consecutive days of evacuations from Douma that saw nearly 3,000 fighters and civilians bussed to northern Syria.

The SOHR said dozens of air strikes hit various parts of Douma, including some suspected to have been carried out by Russian warplanes.

On Douma's outskirts, the regime army entered fields surrounding the town, regime-run news agency SANA said.

Regime forces were locked in violent clashes with Jaish al Islam rebels in agricultural areas to the southwest and east of the town, the Observatory said.

'State of panic'

A medic inside Douma described to AFP chaos at the local hospital as wounded and dead were brought in.

"The hospital is in a state of panic," the medic said.

"Dentists are carrying out emergency surgeries. Dead bodies are being brought in pieces and are unrecognisable."

A doctor inside the town said state television was broadcasting the bombardment live.

"It feels like we're back in the days of the Gaza war" when Israel was bombing the Palestinian enclave and people around the world watched, he said, giving his name only as Mohammed.

Regime news agency SANA said air strikes hit the town on Friday in response to deadly rebel mortar fire from Douma.

It said mortar shells hit several suburbs of the capital and killed at four people and wounded more than a dozen.

But Jaish al Islam spokesman Hamza Bayraqdar in a statement late Friday denied that the group had targeted any Damascus neighbourhood.

The regime and its ally Russia launched a blistering air and ground offensive on eastern Ghouta in mid-February, killing more than 1,600 civilians and causing an international outcry.