Syrian opposition activists and rescuers said on Sunday that a poison gas attack on a opposition-held town near the capital killed at least 42 civilians, allegations denied by the Syrian regime and its ally Russia.

The suspected chemical attack in the town of Douma - controlled by opposition fighters -occurred late Saturday amid a resumed offensive by Syrian regime forces after the collapse of a truce with the Jaish al Islam opposition group.

The reports could not be independently verified.

The Syrian regime strongly denied the allegations. It said the claims were "fabrications" by the Jaish al Islam armed opposition group, calling it a "failed attempt" to impede regime advances.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi has more on the story.

Victims found with foam on their mouths

First responders said they found families suffocated in their homes and shelters, with foam on their mouths.

The opposition-linked Syrian Civil Defense were able to document 42 fatalities but were impeded from searching further by strong odors that gave their rescuers difficulties breathing, said Siraj Mahmoud of the group, which is known as the White Helmets.

TRT World spoke with the spokesman for the White Helmets, Firas Abdullah, about the situation on the ground.

Massive outrage

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday called on the West to pay attention to children, women and civilians being "martyred" in eastern Ghouta.

"When will you [the Western countries] turn around and look at the children, women and humans slaughtered and martyred in eastern Ghouta so we can say 'they act fair'?" Erdogan said at the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party's ordinary provincial congress in southeastern Siirt province.

Turkey's Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin condemned the chemical attack, saying "the regime should be held accountable for repeated use of gas attacks in the war-torn country."

Turkish officials revised the death toll in the alleged chemical attack to at least 70.

The Britain-based war monitor Syrian Observatory For Human Rights (SOHR) said the total death toll reached to 82 in the last 48 hours.

Douma has been devastated by close to five years of siege at the hands of regime forces. It was once one of the hubs of the 2011 uprising against regime leader Bashar al Assad.

In recent weeks, regime forces have recaptured villages and towns in the eastern Ghouta suburbs of the capital.

Douma is the only town left holding out.

A 'big price to pay'

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad will have a "big price to pay" for launching a deadly chemical weapons attack on civilians, and blamed Iran and Russian President Vladimir Putin for backing "animal Assad."

"Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay," he wrote.