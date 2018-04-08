TÜRKİYE
Turkey's Van doubles down on recycling efforts
Turkey's new environmental campaign of "zero waste" led by first lady Emine Erdogan is inspiring people to change their approach.
The "Recycled Street" started in Van in order to draw attention to the recycling, / AA
April 8, 2018

Turkey's first recycled street in the eastern city of Van, from the lighting above to the decor and furnishings  every aspect, has been sourced from waste products. 

It is the city of Van's response to a call from Turkey's first lady.

Van's recycled street is a vibrant space that educates the community, with a vision of changing their approach to waste. This is an initiative of the recently appointed district governor of Van. 

The purpose of the initiative is not only to promote recycling and the city's diverse culture but also to support smaller and local businesses.

TRT World’sJoseph Hayat has the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
