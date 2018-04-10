President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that France agreed with Saudi Arabia on the need to curb Iranian "expansionism" in the Middle East, while also announcing a conference to boost humanitarian support for Yemen, where Riyadh is waging a bombing campaign.

Speaking alongside Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a press conference as the de facto Saudi leader wrapped up a three-day official visit, Macron called for "greater efforts to limit Iran's ballistic activity and regional expansionism."

"This strategic vision means reducing all the projects of expansionist political Islam which could feed other forms of terrorism and destabilise the region," Macron said of Riyadh's regional rival.

On Yemen, where Saudi Arabia has led an international military coalition since 2015 and waged a blockade that has sparked widespread condemnation, Macron stressed the need for "respect for international humanitarian law".

"We will continue to be extremely vigilant on this point," he said. "It is obvious that we will not tolerate any ballistic activity that threatens Saudi Arabia."

The flurry of announcements by the French president came as campaigners mobilised to keep attention focused on French weapons exports to Saudi Arabia and rights abuses in the country.

The kingdom is the lead partner in a coalition of countries bombing and blockading Yemen, where a combination of fighting, disease and food shortages has led the UN to dub it the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Three out of four French people believe it is "unacceptable" for France, one of the world's biggest arms exporters, to continue selling weapons to Saudi Arabia, according to a YouGov poll.

TRT World spoke to Aziz al Ghashian from Essex University on the purpose of Prince Salman's visit.

Salman meets Hariri