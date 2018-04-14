POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Salah hits 40 goal mark as Liverpool beat Bournemouth in Premier League
Salah, the first African player to hit 30 English Premier League goals in a season, now has Ian Rush's record of 47 goals for Liverpool in a season firmly in his sights.
Salah hits 40 goal mark as Liverpool beat Bournemouth in Premier League
Mohamed Salah shoots at goal during Liverpool's match against AFC Bournemouth at the Anfield stadium in, Liverpool, Britain - April 14, 2018. / Reuters
April 14, 2018

Mohamed Salah joined two Liverpool greats as he scored his 40th goal of a superb season in his side's 3-0 rout of Bournemouth to consolidate third spot in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Egyptian headed in his side's second in the 69th minute to join Ian Rush and Roger Hunt - the only other Liverpool players to reach 40 goals in a single season.

Rush, who managed the feat twice, holds the record of 47 goals in the 1983-84 season but Salah, the first African player to hit 30 Premier League goals in a season, now has that mark firmly in his sights.

Victory kept third-placed Liverpool 10 points above fifth-placed Chelsea with four games left, although Chelsea have a game in hand on Juergen Klopp's side.

After the adrenaline rush of completing a 5-1 aggregate win over Premier League leaders Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday there was a danger that the visit of Eddie Howe's Bournemouth might be an anti-climax.

But from the moment Sadio Mane converted a rebound past Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic in the seventh minute for his 18th goal of the season there looked little prospect of Liverpool falling flat.

Recommended

"It was just mature and good football. When we lost the ball we were like lions, coming back with counter pressing, that obviously makes life uncomfortable for the other side," said Klopp, whose side have now scored 78 league goals this season.

Liverpool should have built on their early lead and the only surprise was that Bournemouth managed to keep in the match, and keep Salah out, until the 69th minute.

He then showed why he has been so unstoppable since arriving at Anfield as he conjured up a glancing header past Begovic with his back to goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold's searching pass.

Asked how many goals Salah might have by the end of the season, Klopp said, "Ask him! He was very often in good situations and in the end he scored one goal. It’s all about him and all about us, how we finish the season.

"It's good and impressive -- what a number, wow! And what a number we scored as a team in the whole season, that's crazy."

There was still time for Roberto Firmino to add to Liverpool's tally with a late third goal, cutting in from the left and firing a low right-footer past Begovic after collecting a pass from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report