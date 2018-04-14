Violence against Muslims in Sri Lanka have grown over the past year.

Hardline Sinhalese Buddhist groups, most crowded community in the country, are widely believed to be responsible for the violence.

Hardline groups are communicating via social media to organise attacks against Muslims.

Amid violent assaults by mobs, nearly 80 people were injured, and more than 270 homes and a number of businesses were destroyed in Kandy.

In the fourth report of our series on Sri Lanka, TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury visited a town that was attacked.