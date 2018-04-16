Desiree Linden became the first American woman since 1985 to win the Boston Marathon while Japan's Yuki Kawauchi captured his fourth men's marathon victory of the year on Monday.

Both champions endured the coldest start in 30 years as well as gusting winds and steady rain in taking landmark triumphs in the 122nd edition of the famed 42.1 kilometre showdown over city streets.

Kawauchi overtook defending champion Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya over the final two kilometres in heavy rain to win in 2hrs 15min 58sec with Kirui finishing in 2:18:23 and American Shadrack Biwott 12sec further back in third.

"This is the greatest day of my life," a tearful Kawauchi said through a translator. "This is Boston. This is the greatest race in the world."

Kawauchi won his fifth consecutive marathon after last year's Hofu Marathon in Japan, a New Year's Day marathon at Marshfield, Massachusetts, Japan's Kitakyushu Marathon and Taiwan's Wanjinshi Marathon.

Linden overtook Ethiopia's Mamitu Daska and Kenya's Gladys Chesir at Heartbreak Hill after the 20-mile mark and kept the lead from there to win in 2:39:54. American Sarah Sellers was a distant second in 2:44:04 with Canada's Krista Duchene third, another 16 seconds adrift.

No US woman had won the Boston crown since Lisa Larsen Weidenbach 33 years ago, but Linden did it after making six of her 16 marathon starts in beloved Boston.

"I love this city, this race, this course. It's storybook. I'm thrilled to be here and to get it done," Linden said.

"This is a race the entire city cares about. Even on a day like today when it's pretty miserable, the people show up and embrace the race."

Linden lost by only two seconds in 2011 and was fourth in 2015 and 2017.