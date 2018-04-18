Former US first lady Barbara Bush, the only woman to see her husband and son both sworn in as president, died on Tuesday, the Bush family said. She was 92.

Bush was the wife of the 41st president, George H W Bush, and mother of the 43rd, George W Bush.

The Bush family had said in a statement on Sunday that she was in failing health, had decided not to seek further medical treatment and instead would focus on "comfort care."

According to some media reports, Bush had been battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart problems in recent years.

Bush was dubbed "The Silver Fox" by her husband and children. She was known for her snow-white hair and for being fiercely protective of her family.

She was first lady when her husband was in the White House from 1989 to 1993. Her son, Republican George Walker Bush, triumphed in the disputed 2000 US election and was president from 2001 to 2009. The father-and-son presidents were sometimes referred to as "Bush 41" and "Bush 43."

The Bushes celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in January.

"She will be long remembered for her strong devotion to country and family, both of which she served unfailingly well," President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, said in a statement that noted Bush's championing of literacy "as a fundamental family value."

Bush had an independent streak and could be sharp-tongued. As first lady, she promoted literacy and reading but said she was more interested in running a household than helping her husband run the country.

She discouraged speculation that she wielded political influence with the president like her predecessors - Ronald Reagan's wife, Nancy Reagan, and Jimmy Carter's wife, Rosalynn Carter.

"I don't fool around with his office and he doesn't fool around with my household," she once said.

"She'll speak her mind but only to him," said Jack Steel, a longtime Bush aide.

The only other woman to be both wife and mother of US presidents was Abigail Adams, the first lady from 1797 to 1801. She was a major influence on husband John Adams, the nation's second president, but died before son John Quincy Adams was elected president in 1824.

Another of Bush's sons, Jeb, who served as governor of Florida from 1999 to 2007, sought the 2016 Republican presidential nomination and she campaigned for him before he dropped out of the race.

The Bushes had six children. A daughter, Robin, died of leukemia in 1953 at age 3. Barbara Bush's hair began to turn prematurely white after the shock of the girl's death. In addition to George W. and Jeb, the other Bush children were sons Neil and Marvin and daughter Dorothy.