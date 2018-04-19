Bahrain started pumping oil in 1932, becoming the first among its Arab Gulf neighbours to produce oil.

The new finds have the potential to significantly raise the country's profile and boost its economy, which has suffered double blows in recent years from lower oil prices and years of unrest and protests by some of the country's Shia majority.

The oil minister of Bahrain, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al Khalifa on April 4, announced in a press conference the discovery of the kingdom’s largest oil and gas resources with an estimate to contain at least 80 billion barrels of tight oil/shale oil.

Tight oil is a form of light crude oil held in shale deep below the earth’s surface that is extracted with hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, using deep horizontal wells.

Independent appraisals by US-based oil consultants DeGolyer and MacNaughton and oilfield services company Halliburton confirmed Bahrain's find of "highly significant quantities of oil in place ... with tight oil amounting to at least 80 billion barrels, and deep gas reserves in the region of 10-20 trillion cubic feet," Oil Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al Khalifa said.

Bahrain's oil minister and energy executives detailed the find at a press conference, saying the tight oil was discovered in the offshore Khalij al Bahrain Basin, which spans some 2,000 square kilometres (770 square miles) in shallow waters off the country's western coast.

The Gulf is a major trade route for oil tankers, its waters shared by Sunni Muslim Arab states and their historical rival Shia Iran.

Bahrain, which sits between regional arch-rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, was the first of the Gulf states to discover crude but is today the smallest of the Gulf producers. It is ruled by a Sunni dynasty, which is supported by the Saudis.

Iran and Saudi Arabia support opposite sides in conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Yemen. Bahrain is a close ally of Britain, the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut off travel and trade ties with Qatar last June, accusing it of backing their arch-rival Iran and supporting terrorism. Qatar has denied the charges and has said the boycott was an attempt to impinge on its sovereignty and rein in its support for reform. Qatar and Iran share a massive offshore natural gas field in the Gulf.

Jointly shared offshore with Saudi Arabia

The small non-OPEC Gulf oil producer, with around 124.6 million barrels of proven reserves, gets its oil revenues from two fields: the onshore Bahrain field, discovered in 1932 and the offshore Abu Safah field, which is shared jointly with Saudi Arabia.

The new field would, in theory, dwarf the Bahrain field, the country's only other oil field, which contains several hundred million barrels. The Bahrain field produced around 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2015, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Bahrain and Saudi Arabia split annual revenues from the 300,000 bpd Abu Safah offshore field, where production is overseen by Saudi Aramco. Thus, Manama also gets another 150,000 barrels daily from the Abu Safah offshore field.

The Bahraini government earned $4.3 billion in oil and gas revenue last year and ran a budget deficit of $2.7 billion.

'Game changer' potential

Officials did not give a specific figure on April 4, for expected production levels from the new field, but the Manama-based daily Al Ayam quoted the head of the financial and economic committee in the parliament, Abdulrahman Bu Ali, as saying output was expected to be 200,000 barrels per day.

The actual impact of the discovery is contingent on how much of it is actually extractable while Oil Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al Khalifa said the amount of oil that can be extracted from the Khalij al Bahrain Basin is still being studied.

Sheikh Mohammed said he was not sure yet how much of the estimated 80 billion barrels was recoverable, but the kingdom aims to attract foreign oil and gas firms to develop the resources.

Sadad al Husseini, a former senior executive at Saudi Aramco and now an energy consultant, said the discovery was positive news for Bahrain, but more data gathering, evaluation and well testing needed to follow to determine whether there are any future commercial opportunities in the resources.

"Converting resource estimates to reserves is an intense and costly process and not all the resources may ultimately be upgraded to reserves," he said.

"The additional drilling and data gathering will serve to improve the accuracy and reliability of the estimate."

Yahya al Ansari, exploration manager at Bahrain's national oil company Bapco, said the pumping of oil from the field is not expected for at least five years.

Speaking to reporters after the press conference on April 4, Ansari said Bahraini authorities, in cooperation with international oil companies, were trying to establish how much oil can be extracted.

"What we have announced is oil in place ... So far, we don't know how much of it can be extracted and the cost of its production," two important elements that could determine whether the major announcement is viable.