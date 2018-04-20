The Syrian regime forces bombarded militants in the last area outside regime control near Damascus overnight, a war monitor said on Friday, as Bashar al Assad accelerated his push to retake remaining enclaves.

Air strikes and shelling hit the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp and Al Hajar al Aswad area, part of a small enclave divided between warring militants and other rebels south of the capital, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

Assad is accelerating his campaign to retake the remaining enclaves as his forces encircle around Syria, which would leave rebels with only their two major strongholds in the northwest and southwest.

Western countries launched their first co-ordinated action against Assad last week (April 14) to punish him for a suspected gas attack they say killed scores of people during an advance that captured the town of Ghouta near the capital.

But the single volley of air strikes, hitting three targets far from any front line, had no effect on the wider war which has killed nearly 500,000 people and made more than half of Syrians homeless.

Investigators still waiting to enter Douma

International inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) who arrived in Damascus nearly a week ago were still waiting early on Friday to visit the site of the suspected poison gas attack.

The Syrian regime and its ally Russia deny using chemical weapons in the assault on Douma.

The Western countries say the regime, which now controls the town, is keeping the inspectors out and may be tampering with evidence, both accusations which Damascus and Moscow deny.

More rebels pulling out

Rebels on Thursday began pulling out of Dumair, an enclave northeast of Damascus, under a surrender deal with the regime. Insurgents in another enclave nearby, Eastern Qalamoun, said they had also agreed to withdraw.

Thousands of civilians, including the fighters' families, are expected to leave with them for northern Syria before the areas come back under Assad's rule under deals similar to others carried out across the country as Syrian regime forces advance.

The UN has voiced concern that such "evacuations" involve the displacement of civilians under threat of reprisals or forced conscription, though the regime denies that.