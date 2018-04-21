A Palestinian family on Saturday accused Israel’s spy agency Mossad of killing a Palestinian lecturer in Malaysia.

Fadi Mohammed al Batsh, 35, was shot dead by two gunmen on a high-powered motorcade near his home in the capital Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, Malaysian police said.

"The suspect fired 10 shots, four of which hit the lecturer in the head and body. He died on the spot,” the official Bernama news agency quoted Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim as saying.

Mazlan said a recording of a closed-circuit television camera near the scene showed the two assailants waited for about 20 minutes for the Palestinian lecturer.

"We believe the lecturer was their target because two other individuals walked by the place earlier unharmed,” he said.

TRT World's Angela Murphy reports.

The lecturer’s family, meanwhile, said Mossad was behind his assassination without providing evidence.

“We accuse Mossad of standing behind the energy researcher’s assassination,” the Batsh family in the Gaza Strip said in a statement.

The family called on the Malaysian police to launch an investigation into the killing.

There has been no comment from Israeli authorities on the accusations.

Batsh specialised in electrical and electronic engineering and worked at a Malaysian university.

He had lived there with his family for the past eight years and was an imam at a local mosque.

He received his PhD degree from the University of Malaya in 2015 and was a senior lecturer at the British Malaysian Institute.