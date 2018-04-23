Paraguay's Mario Abdo Benitez, who represents the country's long-dominant Colorado conservatives, was elected as president on Sunday, landing the top job in one of Latin America's poorest countries.

The US-educated son of a senior aide to the country's late dictator, Abdo Benitez won slightly more than 46 percent of the vote, with his centrist opponent Efrain Alegre taking almost 43 percent in a race that was far closer than expected.

Opinion polls had consistently given Abdo Benitez, 46, a clear lead of up to 20 points over Alegre in a two-man contest to succeed outgoing conservative President Horacio Cartes.

Greeting thousands of excited supporters outside the party headquarters, Abdo Benitez pledged to win the trust of those who did not vote for him.

Through the election, Paraguay had "set an example" and shown that "democracy is well established" in the country, he said, before paying homage to his father, whom he described as "a great member" of the Colorado party.

Despite a slow start, turnout stood at 65 percent by the time polling stations closed at 4:00 pm (2000 GMT). As the counting got under way, it quickly became clear the results would be much closer than anticipated.

Analysts said electing Abdo Benitez, the son of the personal secretary to dictator Alfredo Stroessner, suggested that Paraguayans had managed to turn the page on the darkest chapter of their recent history.

Landlocked Paraguay - sandwiched between Argentina, Bolivia and Brazil - has enjoyed consistent economic growth under tobacco magnate Cartes, but has failed to shake off persistent poverty, corruption and drug trafficking.

It remains a land of contrasts, still marked by the 1954-1989 dictatorship of General Stroessner.

However, a new generation of voters among the electorate of 4.2 million - born after the dictatorship responsible for the deaths or disappearances of up to 3,000 people - seems ready to look to the future.

In Paraguay, 43 percent of the population is aged between 18 and 34.

A vote for change?