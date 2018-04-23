Lawyers representing wartime Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic asked appeals judges on Monday to overturn his conviction and 40-year jail sentence for genocide and demanded a retrial.

Karadzic was convicted two years ago for some of the worst war crimes committed as the former Yugoslavia broke apart in the 1990s, including the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in which around 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed.

"We are here today to ask you to overturn Radovan Karadzic’s conviction and order a new trial," defence lawyer Peter Robinson told a panel of United Nations judges as two days of appeal hearings got underway.

In the courtroom a group of victims from the "Bosnian Mothers of Srebrenica" organisation watched Karadzic, 72, who looked healthy and resolute in a grey suit and red tie. He was seated behind his legal team.

Guilty on 10 counts

Karadzic, who was arrested a decade ago after a years-long manhunt, was found guilty on 10 counts of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity for the brutal campaign of ethnic cleansing in Bosnia that he oversaw as president of the breakaway Bosnian Serb Republic.

But his lawyer described the initial seven-year trial as "unwieldy" and as an "out-of-control mega-trial" which they said violated his rights to a fair hearing.