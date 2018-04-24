Last week was rich with symbols in Latin America. It started with an eagerly awaited Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, and ended with an historical political transition in Cuba, a country now ruled by a leader whose name is not Castro, for the first time in almost sixty years.

Some observers were swift to deny the importance of these events, failing to perceive how both of these events represent an important evolution of political affairs in the Western Hemisphere.

For decades, the region has been ailing from corruption as well as a frontal opposition between a leftist authoritarianism inspired by Fidel Castro and a right-wing nationalism best embodied by Donald Trump since his arrival in office.

On both counts, last week events in Lima and La Havana have offered significant progress and hope for much needed transparency and development on the continent.

The last-minute absence of Donald Trump (who opted to oversee the strike on Syria instead) and also Nicolas Maduro at the Summit of the Americas in Peru had robbed participants of a face-off that would have been in sharp contrast with the historical Obama-Castro hand shake during the latest opus of the Summit in Panama in 2015.

American U-turn on free trade

However, if the US President did not make the trip, the summit remained the opportunity to confirm a key evolution of Washington’s foreign policy in the Americas.

Donald Trump’s populistic protectionism aimed at satisfying the short-term interests of his domestic electorate has put in jeopardy American influence in the region. As a result, China’s influence in the Americas has reached new heights favoured by the Beijing led One Belt One Road initiative.

The Summit of the Americas in Peru was the first step in an attempt to correct this key strategic error. If Trump’s stubbornness towards building an inefficient wall against immigration from Mexico has not vanished yet, his administration has however confirmed the American wish to re-enter the Trans Pacific Partnership.

Last year, Donald Trump slammed the door on a regional trade agreement whose objective was to offset a rise of Chinese economic influence in Latin America and South East Asia. Today he is hoping it is not too late to catch up.

This decision would be good news for Latin American countries in need of financing and foreign investments. With the decrease of commodity and energy prices over the last few years, the perspective of an American disengagement from their economy had further deepened economic crises in particular in Brazil and Colombia.

Instead of drifting to further dependency towards China, Latin America stands to strongly benefit from a competition between the two superpowers for influence in the region.