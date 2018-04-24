WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nigerian government aims to boost vaccinations
The World Health Organization is partnering with the Nigerian government to boost vaccinations.
Nigerian government aims to boost vaccinations
Children rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest react at the Internally Displaced People's camp in Yola, Nigeria, May 3, 2015. / Reuters
April 24, 2018

World Immunization Week is marked at the end of April to encourage people to increase immunisation coverage. 

According to the World Health Organization, Nigeria currently has the highest number of unimmunised children globally at over 3 million. A recent Nigerian government survey found that almost 80 percent of children under the age of two have not been inoculated. 

But now, with the help of the WHO, the Nigerian government seeks to end that problem.

Recommended

"The goal behind the African Vaccination week is to ensure that we draw attention into the importance of immunisation, to take vaccination to the children that needs them, and to draw participation, collaboration from all well meaning individuals to ensure that children are vaccinated," says Dr. Chizoba Wonodi, the team lead for African Vaccination Week. 

Phil Ihaza reports from Abuja.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France