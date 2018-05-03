A Greek court sentenced a Turkish municipality employee to five months in jail on Thursday for crossing the Greek border along Turkey's western Edirne province “by mistake” a day earlier, according to Greek media.

His prison sentence was suspended for three years, and he was also fined $1,800 (1,500 euros), Kathimerini media reported.

Following the court’s decision Musa Alerik was sent to a refugee camp in Orestiada district and his deportation procedure began.

Alerik's lawyer Huseyin Sarigezen said that he would return to Turkey in a few days.

Greek soldiers arrested Musa Alerik, 38, on the charge of illegally crossing the border; he was presented before a court in Greece's northeastern Evros province's Orestiada district on Thursday.