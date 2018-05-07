Turkish freestyle wrestlers Soner Demirtas and Taha Akgul won gold medals on Sunday at the European Wrestling Championships held in Kaspiysk in Russia’s northern Caucasus Republic of Dagestan.

Demirtas became a gold medalist for the third time in a row when he beat his French competitor Zelimkhan Khadjiev 2-0 in the men's freestyle 74-kilogram category.

Demirtas said he wanted to dedicate this medal to his family.

"Because my father had a dream when I started wrestling. He wanted to see [me as] a champion," Demirtas told Anadolu Agency.