WORLD
2 MIN READ
SA police investigate extremist element in mosque attack
The mosque attack in which three people's throats were slit after midday prayers, killing one of them, has raised fears of extremism in a community near the South African city of Durban.
SA police investigate extremist element in mosque attack
Police investigators collect evidence at a mosque where three men were attacked in Ottawa, South Africa, May 10, 2018. / Reuters
May 11, 2018

South Africa's elite police unit says it's investigating an "element of extremism" in a mosque attack in which three people's throats were slit after midday prayers, killing one of them.

Police spokesman Simphiwe Mhlongo said "you can see elements of hatred to a certain religion" in Thursday's attack in the mosque's worship space.

But Mhlongo says police can't yet say whether the assault on the Imam Hussein mosque in the eastern town of Verulam, just north of Durban, can be called a terror attack.

He says police can't confirm reports that the three attackers were Egyptian. They are still at large.

Mhlongo says the two other victims are still hospitalised.

A mosque representative has blamed "fanatics" and says they plan to go ahead with Friday prayers.

Recommended

South Africa has a history of relative religious tolerance. About 1.5 percent of the country's population is Muslim.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan is due to start next week.

"It is the first time anything like this has happened in South Africa, let alone in KwaZulu-Natal province," said Faizel Suliman, chairman of the SA Muslim Network.

"It was a sudden attack, and at this point, we don't have enough information. Speculation about the motive is quite dangerous at this point."

SOURCE:AP, AFP
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'