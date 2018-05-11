Catalonia's parliament will vote to approve a new leader of the region on Saturday, in the fifth attempt to form a government since the last administration was fired by Madrid nearly seven months ago for declaring independence.

Former leader Carles Puigdemont, now living in Germany, put forward little-known Catalan member of parliament Quim Torra as the new candidate in a televised address published on social networks late on Thursday.

The speaker of the Catalan parliament Roger Torrent said in a statement on Friday he had proposed Torra as a candidate to be regional president after consulting with political parties, and the parliament would vote on the appointment on Saturday.

The separatist movement in the wealthy northeastern region has failed to form a government despite winning the most seats in a December election called by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy after Puigdemont's secession attempt.

Time is running out to form a new administration, as the parliament must vote in a leader before May 22 or fresh elections must be called. A new election is likely to return similar results to the last, a poll showed on Friday.