Turkey will take its first delivery of US-made F-35 warplanes on June 21, according to defence sources who spoke to Anadolu Agency.

Two fighter pilots from the Turkish Air Force (TAF) are getting special training in the US, where the delivery of the first plane to Turkey is planned to be completed with a ceremony, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

After the training is completed, and another warplane is delivered, the F-35 jets are planned to be brought to Turkey in September 2019. The trained pilots will fly the two F-35s from the US, accompanied by a refuelling plane.

The delivery of the first F-35 fighter jets will take place in spite of a number of US congressmen who have urged the Trump administration to suspend the procurement because of Turkey's decision to buy Russian S-400 advanced air defence systems.

“If they take such a step at a moment when we are trying to mend our bilateral ties, they will definitely get a response from Turkey. There is no longer the old Turkey,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told private broadcaster CNN Turk in an interview.

In 2014, Turkey placed an order for the first two F-35 jets for the projected fleet of 100 F-35A aircraft and plans to deploy the aircraft by 2019.

The F-35 jets are planned to be deployed at the 7th Main Jet Base Command in Turkey’s eastern Malatya province, where preparations have already begun to replace F-4 aircraft.