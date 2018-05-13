POLITICS
Galatasaray are one step closer to 21st title
A draw is all they will need next week. But if they don't get that, Basaksehir could spoil the party and claim the title. Fenerbahce​ have a slight chance, but will need providence on their side.
Fans celebrate at Galatasaray's win over Yeni Malatyaspor. A draw is all that is needed for them to win the title for the 21st time. / AA
May 13, 2018

Istanbul giants Galatasaray are a step closer to claiming their 21st Turkish league title after they beat Yeni Malatyaspor 2-0 at home on Saturday.

With one game left, Turkey's most successful club lead the standings with 72 points, three ahead of Basaksehir and six clear of arch-rivals Fenerbahce.

Galatasaray opened the scoring in the first minute after Garry Rodrigues won the ball in the midfield and passed the ball for Younes Belhanda to score.

French striker Bafetimbi Gomis netted the second after 12 minutes, his 28th league goal of the season.

Galatasaray now only need a draw against Goztepe next week to claim the title.

Medipol Basaksehir, who are second on the table behind Galatasaray beat Antalyaspor 2-0 on Friday to keep their title hopes alive.

Basaksehir need to win against Konyaspor next week and hope that Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, who are in the third spot, lose their respective clashes, if they are to be crowned champions for the first time.

The other title-chasing club, Fenerbahce, will take on already relegated Karabukspor on Monday evening. They then face Konyaspor a week later.

Fenerbahce will need to win both of those matches and hope that both Galatasaray and Basaksehir lose their remaining matches.

Last year's champions Besiktas, who are in the fourth spot, are no longer able to win the league for a third year in a row, irrespective of whether they win their remaining two matches.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
