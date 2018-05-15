WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indonesian police kill one, arrest several in Surabaya raids
A Surabaya police spokesman said police arrested 13 suspects over the two suicide bombings carried out by two families, after conducting raids in Surabaya and its neighbouring cities of Malang and Pasuruan.
Indonesian police kill one, arrest several in Surabaya raids
Anti-terror policemen walk during a raid of a house of a suspected terrorist at Medokan Ayu area in Surabaya, Indonesia May 15, 2018. / Reuters
May 15, 2018

Indonesian police fatally shot a militant and arrested 13 others on Tuesday suspected of links to suicide bombings carried out by two families in the country's second-largest city.

Surabaya police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said the militant died in a shootout in a Surabaya neighbourhood with counterterrorism police, who had tried to arrest him over possible involvement in the attacks that killed at least 13 people.

He said the arrests of suspected militants were made in raids in Surabaya and its neighbouring cities of Malang and Pasuruan.

Co-ordinated suicide bombings at three churches were carried out Sunday by a family of six that included girls aged eight and 12.

Recommended

A second family bombed Surabaya's police headquarters on Monday. Their seven-year-old daughter survived the attack.

All told, 26 people died in the two days of attacks including a total of 13 militants and their children.

Daesh claimed responsibility for all the attacks in statements carried by its Amaq news agency.

Earlier on Tuesday, police searched the home of the family that bombed Surabaya's police headquarters and found unexploded bombs.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'