More than 100 people were killed when a Boeing 737 crashed soon after taking off from Havana in what appeared to be Cuba's worst air disaster in nearly 30 years. There are only three survivors, officials and state media said on Friday.

The passenger plane crashed at 12:08 pm (1608 GMT). There were 104 passengers, including five children, plus six crew members, state media reported.

The Boeing 737 went down a short distance from the end of the runway at Jose Marti International Airport while on a short-hop flight to the eastern city of Holguin. Firefighters rushed to extinguish the flames that engulfed the field of debris left where Cubana Flight 972 hit the ground.

At least five of the passengers were foreign and the crew was Mexican, according to media reports. Two Argentine citizens and an unspecified number of Mexicans were among the dead, the Argentine and Mexican governments said.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel said in broadcast comments that a high number of people appeared to have been killed. He said the fire from the crash had been extinguished and authorities were identifying bodies.

Diaz-Canel said authorities were investigating the cause of the crash.

Cuba declared an official period of mourning from 6 am on May 19 to 12 pm on May 20, during which the flag would be flown at half-mast outside state and military institutions.

Mexican authorities said the Boeing 737-201 was built in 1979 and rented by Cubana from Aerolineas Damojh, a small charter company that also goes by the name Global Air.

Former Cuban president Raul Castro, who now heads the country's ruling Communist Party, offered his condolences to the families of those who died in the crash as he recovered from a hernia operation, state media reported

This was the first time Cuba reported on a health issue for Castro, 86, who last month handed over the reins of power to his right-hand man Diaz-Canel.

TRT World'sSteve Mort reports.

Three survivors in "serious condition"

The blackened wreckage of Flight CU972 was strewn over the crash site, 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Havana.

"We heard an explosion and then saw a big cloud of smoke go up," said Gilberto Menendez, who runs a restaurant near the crash site in the agricultural area of Boyeros.

The flight's destination, Holguin, is the capital of a province popular with tourists for its pristine beaches.