Italian President Sergio Mattarella summoned on Wednesday a political novice who has been put forward by the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement and far-right League as their candidate to lead a coalition government.

The meeting with little-known law professor Giuseppe Conte was set for 1530 GMT (5:30pm) and there was no guarantee the head of state would immediately hand him a mandate to become Italy's next prime minister.

However, the anti-immigrant League indicated that they expected a swift green light from the president after more than 11 weeks of political deadlock following inconclusive elections.

"The League is satisfied by Conte's summons from the president of the republic. We are ready to get going," it said in a short statement.

Volatile Italian markets saw renewed selling pressure on Wednesday over fears the League/Five-Star programme would led to a spending spree that would endanger the country's heavily indebted accounts and spark a showdown with the European Union.

Italy's 10-year bond yield, a gauge of political risk, hit a 14-month high, while the cost of insuring exposure to Italian debt rose to a year high.

Five-Star and the League told Mattarella on Monday they wanted Conte to become premier. Instead of immediately accepting their recommendation, the president has taken his time amid concerns over Conte's lack of experience and suggestions he inflated his academic resume in an effort to boost his international profile.

Looking to ride out the controversy, both Five Star and the League reiterated their faith in Conte on Wednesday and openly questioned why the president was taking so long to act.

"The president of the republic is not a legal clerk, but nor can he act as the defence lawyer of those who oppose change. That would be a lost cause," Alessandro di Battista, a leading light in the Five Star, wrote on Facebook.

