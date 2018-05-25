Two unidentified men walked into a restaurant on Thursday in the Canadian city of Mississauga and set off a bomb, wounding more than a dozen people, and then fleeing, authorities said.

The blast went off in the Bombay Bhel restaurant at about 0230 GMT (10:30pm local time).

Fifteen people were taken to hospital, three of them with critical injuries, the Peel Regional Paramedic Service said in a Tweet.

"I don't have any specifics on the exact injuries that were sustained by the patients but three of them were critical enough to require trauma centre," Deputy Chief Peel Regional Paramedic Services, Brian Gibson, said.

The two male suspects went into the restaurant and detonated their improvised explosive device, Peel Regional Police said in a Tweet. The men then fled.