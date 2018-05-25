Talks with European powers on an economic package aimed at salvaging the Iran nuclear deal will continue after a round of discussions that took place in Vienna on Friday, Iran's deputy foreign minister said.

"For the time being we are negotiating ... to see if they can provide us with a package which can actually give Iran the benefits of sanctions-lifting," Abbas Araqchi told reporters.

"And then the next step is to find guarantees for that package, and we need both legal and political commitments by the remaining participants in the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) deal."

For the first time since the accord came into force in 2015, China, Russia, France, Britain and Germany gathered, at Iran's request without the United States, which pulled out on May 8.

The other nations have all said they want to stay in the 2015 deal, which limits Iran's enrichment and stockpiling of material that could be applied to a nuclear weapons programme.

In exchange, Tehran was granted widespread relief from international trade, oil and banking sanctions.

Deal put 'in intensive care'

Earlier, an Iranian official warned the deal had been put "in intensive care" by Washington's dramatic withdrawal earlier this month.

The official rejected any attempt to link the deal to other such issues, saying it would mean "we lose JCPOA and we [would] make the other issues even more complicated to resolve," adding that it was pointless for the Europeans to try to "appease" Trump.

"We have now a deal which is in the intensive care unit, it's dying," he said.

He added that the Europeans had promised Iran an "economic package" to maintain the benefits of the JCPOA for Iran despite the reintroduction of US sanctions.

Iran expected this package by the end of May, he said, adding the country had only "a few weeks" before having to decide whether to keep participating in the deal or not.